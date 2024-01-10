Road Conditions for January 10th, 2024

I-80 West
- Slick with Blowing Snow between Evanston and Sweetwater County Line
- Slick and Black Ice near Lyman
- Slick in spots and Black Ice from Lyman to Point of Rocks
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Point of Rocks and Rawlins
I-80 East
- CLOSED: Rawlins to Laramie
- Open WB between Rawlins and Walcott Junction
- Closure due to reduced visibilty, estimated time of opening is unkown
US 191
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow at Rock Springs. No Unnecessary Travel
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in Spots from Yellowstone Rd to Farson and Pinedale
- Slick with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick with Blowing Snow and Black Ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility, Fog
For full road conditions visit WYDOT