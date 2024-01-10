Road Conditions for January 10th, 2024

I-80 West

  • Slick with Blowing Snow between Evanston and Sweetwater County Line
  • Slick and Black Ice near Lyman
  • Slick in spots and Black Ice from Lyman to Point of Rocks
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Point of Rocks and Rawlins

I-80 East

  • CLOSED: Rawlins to Laramie
  • Open WB between Rawlins and Walcott Junction
  • Closure due to reduced visibilty, estimated time of opening is unkown

US 191

  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow at Rock Springs. No Unnecessary Travel
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick in Spots from Yellowstone Rd to Farson and Pinedale
  • Slick with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick with Blowing Snow and Black Ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in Spots with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility, Fog

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

