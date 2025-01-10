Road Conditions for January 10th, 2025 at 5:15 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • SLICK IN SPOTS between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • SLICK IN SPOTS between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Slick in spots with strong winds between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
  • Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow at Elk Mountain.
  • Slick in spots across Arlington.
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • US191: 40,000 GVWR Restriction and no semi traffic is in effect between Rock Springs and the Utah state line from milepost 500 to 551
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Dry with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Farson and WY 351.
  • Slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Slick in spots with fog between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
  • Slick with snowfall (FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
  • Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick with Snowfall, DRIFTS between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Slick with Snowfall, DRIFTS between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Slick with Snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • SLICK IN SPOTS STRONG WINDS between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper.

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
  • SLICK IN SPOTS

