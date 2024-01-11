Road Conditions for January 11th, 2024

Road Conditions for January 11th, 2024

I-80 West

  • Slick between Evanston and the Utah state Line
  • Slick in Spots and Black Ice between Evanston and the Sweetwater County line
  • Dry between Mile Marker 57, Uinta County Line and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
  • Slick in Spots and Black Ice between Between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Slick from Rock Springs to Exit 187, Creston Jct

I-80 East

  • Slick in Spots near Rawlins
  • Slick with Blowing Snow and Black Ice near Elk Mountain
  • Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow from Elk Mountain to Arlington
  • Dry with Falling Snow between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
  • Slick and Slick in Spots from Laramie to Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow between Between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
  • Slick in Spots between Rock Springs and Daniel Jct
  • Slick between Daniel Jct and Bondurant

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall

Southpass

  • Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in Spots with Fog between Farson and Fremont/Sublette County line
  • Slick with Snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County line and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for January 10th, 2024

Road Conditions for January 10th, 2024

Road Conditions for January 9th 2024

Road Conditions for January 9th 2024

Road Conditions for January 8th 2024

Road Conditions for January 8th 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 19, 2023

Weather Forecast for Sunday, November 19, 2023