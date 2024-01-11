Road Conditions for January 11th, 2024

I-80 West
- Slick between Evanston and the Utah state Line
- Slick in Spots and Black Ice between Evanston and the Sweetwater County line
- Dry between Mile Marker 57, Uinta County Line and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
- Slick in Spots and Black Ice between Between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick from Rock Springs to Exit 187, Creston Jct
I-80 East
- Slick in Spots near Rawlins
- Slick with Blowing Snow and Black Ice near Elk Mountain
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow from Elk Mountain to Arlington
- Dry with Falling Snow between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
- Slick and Slick in Spots from Laramie to Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow between Between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
- Slick in Spots between Rock Springs and Daniel Jct
- Slick between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall
Southpass
- Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots with Fog between Farson and Fremont/Sublette County line
- Slick with Snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County line and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT