Road Conditions for January 11th, 2025 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- SLICK IN SPOTS WITH SNOWFALL between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- SLICK WITH SNOWFALL by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- BLACK ICE between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- SLICK IN SPOTS WITH SNOWFALL between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
I-80 East
- BLACK ICE from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES UNDER 50,000 GVW BLACK ICE FROM SINCLAIR TO CHEYENNE
US 191
- US191: 40,000 GVWR Restriction and no semi traffic is in effect between Rock Springs and the Utah state line from milepost 500 to 551
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Dry with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots with snowfall (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick with snowfall (FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with Snowfall, DRIFTS between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Slick with Snowfall, DRIFTS between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Slick with Snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- SLICK IN SPOTS STRONG WINDS between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper.
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
- SLICK IN SPOTS BLACK ICE EXTREME WIND DRIFTING SNOW FROM FARSON TO LANDER
