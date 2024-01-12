Road Conditions for January 12th, 2024 at 12:28 p.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Black Ice, No Unnecessary Travel between the Utah State Line and Evanston, Chain Law Level 1 in Effect
  • Road Closed between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189, Chain Law Level 1 in Effect
  • Road Closed between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
  • Dry with Strong Winds between Exit 66, Granger Jct and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
  • Slick in Spots between between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow from Point of Rocks to Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles from Rawlins to Laramie
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
  • Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Arlington
  • Dry with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Extreme Blow Over Risk from Arlington to Laramie
  • Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd to Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry near Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick with Strong Winds between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
  • Slick in Spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and WY 351
  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Black Ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • No Unnecesssary Travel to Bondurant. Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility from Daniel Jct to Bondurant

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry from Rawlins to Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick in Spots from Pathfinder Rd to Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds between WY 372 and Farson
  • Over South Pass, from Farson to US 287 / WY 789 is Closed Due To Winter Conditions. As of January 12 at 06:04 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown

