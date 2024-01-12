Road Conditions for January 12th, 2024 at 12:28 p.m.

I-80 West
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Black Ice, No Unnecessary Travel between the Utah State Line and Evanston, Chain Law Level 1 in Effect
- Road Closed between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189, Chain Law Level 1 in Effect
- Road Closed between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
- Dry with Strong Winds between Exit 66, Granger Jct and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
- Slick in Spots between between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Point of Rocks
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow from Point of Rocks to Rawlins
I-80 East
- Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles from Rawlins to Laramie
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
- Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Arlington
- Dry with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Extreme Blow Over Risk from Arlington to Laramie
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd to Exit 335, Buford
- Dry near Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick with Strong Winds between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
- Slick in Spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and WY 351
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Black Ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- No Unnecesssary Travel to Bondurant. Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility from Daniel Jct to Bondurant
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry from Rawlins to Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in Spots from Pathfinder Rd to Casper
Southpass
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds between WY 372 and Farson
- Over South Pass, from Farson to US 287 / WY 789 is Closed Due To Winter Conditions. As of January 12 at 06:04 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown
For full road conditions visit WYDOT