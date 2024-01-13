Road Conditions for January 13th, 2024

I-80 West
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility, Black Ice between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189. Level 1 Chain Law in effect
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road. Level 1 Chain Law in effect
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Exit 30, Bigelow Road and Exit 39, WY 412/414
- Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, No Unnecessary Travel between Exit 39, WY 412/414 and Sweetwater County Line
- Slick in Spots between Sweetwater County Line and Exit 66, Granger Jct
- Slick between Granger Jct and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds, Black Ice from Green River to Point of Rocks
- Slick in Spots between Point of Rocks and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick with Blowing Snow between Wamsutter and Exit 187, Creston Jct
- Slick in Spots between Exit 187, Creston Jct and Rawlins
- Slick with Snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
- Slick between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
- Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Laramie
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Laramie and Cheyenne
US 191
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from As of January 13 at 4 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.
- ROAD CLOSED due to Winter Conditions between the Utah State Line and Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 13 at 4 a.m., the estimated open time is unknown.
- ROAD CLOSED to thru traffic, local traffic permitted between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80. Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility.
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow between Rock Springs and WY 351
- Slick with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Black Ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with Strong Winds, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Pinedale and Bondurant
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Between I-80, Walcott Jct and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow from Mile Marker 23 to Muddy Gap
- Dry with Snowfall between Muddy Gap and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Pathfinder Rd and Casper
Southpass
- Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Level 1 Chain Law in effect between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick, Level 1 Chain Law in effect between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
