Road Conditions for January 13th, 2025 at 7:15 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry with Fog from Green River to Utah State Line

I-80 East

  • Dry from Rock Springs to Nebraska State Line

US 191

  • US191: 40,000 GVWR Restriction and no semi traffic is in effect between Rock Springs and the Utah state line from milepost 500 to 551
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Dry with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Farson and WY 351.
  • Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
  • Slick with snowfall (FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
  • Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Casper.

South Pass

  • Dry with Fog

