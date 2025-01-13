Road Conditions for January 13th, 2025 at 7:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry with Fog from Green River to Utah State Line
I-80 East
- Dry from Rock Springs to Nebraska State Line
US 191
- US191: 40,000 GVWR Restriction and no semi traffic is in effect between Rock Springs and the Utah state line from milepost 500 to 551
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Dry with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots with snowfall (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick with snowfall (FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Casper.
South Pass
- Dry with Fog
