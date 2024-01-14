Road Conditions for January 14th, 2024

I-80 West
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow from the Utah State Line to Evanston
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Evanston and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414
- Slick between Exit 39, WY 412/414 and MM 57, Sweetwater County Line
- Slick with Snowfall between Sweetwater County Line and Wamsutter
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Wamsutter and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
I-80 East
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72
- Slick with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
- Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow from Exit 290, Quealy Dome through Laramie and to Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 335, Buford and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow near Cheyenne
US 191
- Road Closed BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 13 at 9:03 a.m., the estimated open time is unknown
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Daniel Jct, with Black Ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in Spots between Pathfinder Rd and Casper
Southpass
- Slick with Snowfall between WY 372 and Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
