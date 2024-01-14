Road Conditions for January 14th, 2024

I-80 West

  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow from the Utah State Line to Evanston
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Evanston and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Exit 39, WY 412/414
  • Slick between Exit 39, WY 412/414 and MM 57, Sweetwater County Line
  • Slick with Snowfall between Sweetwater County Line and Wamsutter
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Wamsutter and Exit 235, Walcott Jct

I-80 East

  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72
  • Slick with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
  • Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow from Exit 290, Quealy Dome through Laramie and to Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 335, Buford and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow near Cheyenne

US 191

  • Road Closed BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 13 at 9:03 a.m., the estimated open time is unknown
  • Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Slick with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Daniel Jct, with Black Ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Daniel Jct and Bondurant

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick in Spots between Pathfinder Rd and Casper

Southpass

  • Slick with Snowfall between WY 372 and Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

