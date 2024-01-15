Road Conditions for January 15th, 2024

I-80 West
- Wet, Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Strong Winds from the Utah State Line to Evanston
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Black Ice between Evanston and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Exit 30, Bigelow Rd and Sweetwater County Line
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow, Black Ice between Sweetwater County Line and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
- Slick in Spots, Black Ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow from Point of Rocks to Exit 142, Bitter Creek
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Exit 158, Tipton Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow from Exit 158, Tipton Rd to Rawlins
I-80 East
- Road Closed BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from Rawlins to Laramie. As of January 15 at 5 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 5 to 7 hours.
- Road Closed WESTBOUND from Laramie to Cheyenne due to Rolling Closure. As of January 15 at 5 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 5 to 7 hours.
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow Eastbound between Laramie and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in Spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow Eastbound between Exit 335, Buford and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall Eastbound between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
US 191
- Road Closed BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 14 at 12 p.m., the estimated open time is unknown
- Slick between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Wet, Slick in Spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Farson and WY 351
- Slick with Snowfall, Black Ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Limited Visibility, No Unnecessary Travel between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry with Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 23 and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall from Pathfinder Rd to Casper
Southpass
- Slick between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick with Snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT