Road Conditions for January 16th, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots between Sweetwater County Line and Exit 83, La Barge Rd
- Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots, drifted Snow, blowing snow from Point of Rocks to Exit 142, Bitter Creek
- Slick in spots with with blowing snow between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Exit 158, Tipton Rd
- Slick in spots, blowing snow from Exit 158, Tipton Rd to Rawlins
- Slick in spots between Wamsutter and Creston Junction
I-80 East
- CLOSED TO LIGHT, HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES Rawlins to Laramie
- Slick in Spots, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow over Risk between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Slick in spots, dangerous winds, extreme bow over risk over Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with dangerous winds, fog, blowing snow, and reduced visibility, extreme blowover risk across Arlington
- Slick in spots with dangerous Winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd, and Laramie
- Slick in spots, between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in spots, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with strong winds, blowing snow, limited visibility between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with strong winds and blowing snow between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry near Cheyenne
US 191
- ROAD CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 15 at 6 p.m., the estimated open time is unknown
- Slick between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots and strong winds between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots with black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots and blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry with strong winds, blowing snow between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry with strong winds from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Slick in spots with strong winds between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Slick in spots with strong winds between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in spots from Pathfinder Rd to Casper
Southpass
- Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT