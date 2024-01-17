Road Conditions for January 17th, 2024 at

I-80 West

  • Slick with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Slick in spots with snowfall at Grnager
  • Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111 Airport and Baxter Rd
  • Slick in spots with snowfall from Point of Rocks to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • CLOSED TO LIGHT, HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES Rawlins to Cheyenne
  • Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
  • Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk over Elk Mountain
  • Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk across Arlington
  • Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd, and Laramie
  • Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry with strong winds near Cheyenne

US 191

  • ROAD CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 15 at 6 p.m., the estimated open time is unknown
  • Slick between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick and strong winds, blowing snow between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry with strong winds, blowing snow from Lamont to Muddy Gap
  • Dry with strong winds, blowing snow between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Dry with strong winds, blowing snow between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick in spots with strong winds from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova and WY 487
  • Slick in spots, drifted snow with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in Spots between Farson and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

