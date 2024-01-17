Road Conditions for January 17th, 2024 at

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick in spots with snowfall at Grnager
- Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111 Airport and Baxter Rd
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Point of Rocks to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- CLOSED TO LIGHT, HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES Rawlins to Cheyenne
- Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk over Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk across Arlington
- Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd, and Laramie
- Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry with strong winds near Cheyenne
US 191
- ROAD CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 15 at 6 p.m., the estimated open time is unknown
- Slick between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick and strong winds, blowing snow between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry with strong winds, blowing snow from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Dry with strong winds, blowing snow between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry with strong winds, blowing snow between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in spots with strong winds from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT