Road Conditions for January 18, 2026, at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, at Elk Mountain [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, and blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Dry from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT