Road Conditions for January 18, 2026, at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, at Elk Mountain [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, and blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry from Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Dry from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

