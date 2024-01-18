Road Conditions for January 18th, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick in spots between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick in spots with snowfall, black ice between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Slick in spots, black ice between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Slick in spots, black ice at Granger
- Slick in spots, black ice between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd
- Slick with strong winds, black ice between Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Slick with with strong winds, blowing snow from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
- Slick in spots with blowing snow at Wamsutter
- Slick in spots with strongs winds, blowing snow Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- ROAD CLOSED DUE TO WINTER CONDITIONS between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- ROAD CLOSED DUE TO WINTER CONDITIONS over Elk Mountain
- ROAD CLOSED DUE TO WINTER CONDITIONS across Arlington
- ROAD CLOSED DUE TO WINTER CONDITIONS between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd, and Laramie
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blowover risk, CLOSED to light, high profile vehicles between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, extreme blow over risk, CLOSED to light, high profile vehicles between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with snowfall, dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, CLOSED to light, high profile vehicles between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, CLOSED to light high profile vehicles between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry with strong winds at Cheyenne
US 191
- ROAD CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 15 at 6 p.m., the estimated open time is unknown
- Slick between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
- Slick with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slickwith snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall, low visibility in spots between Bondurant to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry with strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry with strong winds from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Dry with strong winds between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry with strong winds between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Wet with strong winds from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow, limited visibilty between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
