Road Conditions for January 18th, 2025 at 6:44 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall, limited visibility between the Utah State Line and Evanston [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
I-80 East
- Slick from Creston Junction to Rawlins. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick with snowfall, strong winds, extreme blowover risk at Elk Mountain.
- Slick with snowfall across Arlington.
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick with snowfall with strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick with snowfall with strong winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow with strong winds by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick in spots with fog between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [BLACK ICE AND FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Slick between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Slick with snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Slick in spots with blowing snow from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Pathfinder Road to Alcova. [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Alcoa to WY 487. [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between WY 487 to Casper. [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
South Pass
- Slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson.
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47. [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 2]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 2]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789. [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
