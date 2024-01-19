Road Conditions for January 19th, 2024 at 6:40 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Dry at Granger
  • Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd
  • Dry Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
  • Dry with blowing snow at Wamsutter
  • Dry Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Dry between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
  • Dry over Elk Mountain
  • Slick in spots with strong winds, blowing snow, black ice across Arlington
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry with strong winds at Cheyenne

US 191

  • ROAD CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 15 at 6 p.m., the estimated open time is unknown
  • Slick between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots between Bondurant to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Slick in spots from Lamont to Muddy Gap
  • Slick in spots between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Slick in spotss between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick in spots from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Slick in spots between Alcova and WY 487
  • Dry with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots, black ice between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots, between Farson and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

