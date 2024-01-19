Road Conditions for January 19th, 2024 at 6:40 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry at Granger
- Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd
- Dry Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
- Dry with blowing snow at Wamsutter
- Dry Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Dry over Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots with strong winds, blowing snow, black ice across Arlington
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry with strong winds at Cheyenne
US 191
- ROAD CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS due to Winter Conditions from the Utah State Line to Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate. As of January 15 at 6 p.m., the estimated open time is unknown
- Slick between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots between Bondurant to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in spots from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Slick in spots between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Slick in spotss between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in spots from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Slick in spots between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots, black ice between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots, between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT