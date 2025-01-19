Road Conditions for January 19th, 2025 at 5:53 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots with blowing snow from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Slick in spots between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
  • Slick in spots with strong winds, blowing snow at Elk Mountain.
  • Slick in spots with strong winds, blowing snow across Arlington.
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
  • Slick with with strong winds, blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Slick in spots between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Slick in spots, blowing snow by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Slick in spots with fog between Farson and WY 351.
  • Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
  • Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [BLACK ICE AND FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Wet, slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Slick between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Slick from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Slick in spots from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Slick in spots between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper.

South Pass

  • Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson.
  • Slick between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47. [CHAIN LAW LEVEL 2]
  • Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. [CHAIN LAW LEVEL 2]
  • Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

