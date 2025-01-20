Road Conditions for January 20th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots between the Utah State Line and Evanston [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in spots between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick in spots between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
I-80 East
- Slick in spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots with snowfall at Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots across Arlington
- Slick in spots Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick with blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in spots with blowing snow from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Drybetween Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry in spots, blowing snow by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick in spots with fog between Farson and WY 351.
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant. [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [BLACK ICE AND FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23 [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Slick between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Slick in spots between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper.
South Pass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson.
- Slick between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47. [CHAIN LAW LEVEL 2]
- Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. [CHAIN LAW LEVEL 2]
- Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
