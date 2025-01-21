Road Conditions for January 21st, 2025 at 6:34 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in spots between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick in spots between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick in spots with blowing snow from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk at Elk Mountain [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk across Arlington [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility, extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with dangerous winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility, extreme blow over risk from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility, extreme blow over risk from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility, extreme blow over risk between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with strong winds, blowing snow by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots with fog between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with strong winds between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with strong winds, blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in spots with strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in spots with strong winds between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick in spots with strong winds from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry with strong winds from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Slick in spots between Alcoa to WY 487
- Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line
- Slick between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1]
- Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1]
- Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT