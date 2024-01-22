Road Conditions for January 22nd, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 22nd, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Wet between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Dry at Granger
  • Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd
  • Dry Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
  • Slick in spots at Wamsutter
  • Slick in spots with fog limited visibility Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Wet, slick in spots between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
  • Slick in spots over Elk Mountain
  • Dry across Arlington
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Dry with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Dry with fog between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots with fog, limited visibility between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots with fog between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick with fog, black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick in spots from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova and WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and Mile Marker 47
  • Dry between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for January 20th, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 20th, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 19th, 2024 at 3:15 p.m.

Road Conditions for January 19th, 2024 at 3:15 p.m.

Road Conditions for January 18th, 2024 at 12:45 p.m.

Road Conditions for January 18th, 2024 at 12:45 p.m.

Road Conditions for January 17th, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.

Road Conditions for January 17th, 2024 at 2:30 p.m.