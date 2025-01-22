Road Conditions for January 22nd, 2025 at 6:32 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick in spots by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in spots between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick in spots between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry with blowing snow and dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick in spots with blowing snow at Elk Mountain
- Dry across Arlington
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in spots from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry with blowing snow by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots, drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick in spots with strong winds, blowing snow, limited visibility from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds between Alcova to WY 487
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line
- Slick between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1]
- Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1]
- Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT