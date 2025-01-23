Road Conditions for January 23rd, 2025 at 6:32 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Slick in spots between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Dry with blowing snow and dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Dry at Elk Mountain
  • Dry across Arlington
  • Dry with strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick in spots with strong winds, blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry with strong winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots, drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Dry between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Wet between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line
  • Slick in spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

