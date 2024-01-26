Road Conditions for January 26th, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick-in spots, and black ice between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick-in spots and black ice between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Snowfall Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Snowfall, slick and black ice at Granger
- Snowfall, slick, and black ice between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick and black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd
- Slick-in Spots with Fog, Limited Visibility, and black ice Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Slick with fog from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
- Slick at Wamsutter
- Slick-in spots with snowfall at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Slick-in spots with snowfall at Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Dry Elk Mountain
- Dry across Arlington
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick-in spots with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick-in spots between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick-in spots between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Slick-in spots between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick with fog and black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick-in spots with snowfall and black ice between Farson and WY 351
- Slick-in spots with fog and black ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick-in spots with black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick and black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick with fog from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick-in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Slick with snowfall and black ice between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry with fog between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick-in spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
