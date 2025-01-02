Road Conditions for January 2nd, 2025 at 5:10 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick in spots with strong winds Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in spots with strong winds between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
I-80 East
- Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- Slick with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow at Elk Mountain.
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow across Arlington.
- Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick with blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Slick with snowfall by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick in spots (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick with snowfall between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick with snowfall between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick with snowfall (BLACK ICE, FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Slick from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Slick in spots between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Dry with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper.
South Pass
- Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson.
- Slick with snowfall and limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in with snowfall and blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT