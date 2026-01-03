Road Conditions for January 3, 2026, at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Dry with fog between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk at Elk Mountain. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blowover risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Wet with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, extreme blowover risk, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds at Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Wet slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with Snowfall, Fog from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Dry with fog and limited visiblity, between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick in spots Black Ice from Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Dry with Fog between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
