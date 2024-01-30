Road Conditions for January 30th, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry at Granger
- Dry with fog between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport and Baxter Rd
- Dry Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
- Dry at Wamsutter
- Dry at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry at Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Dry winds Elk Mountain
- Dry across Arlington
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet, slick-in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Dry with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Dry with fog between Farson and WY 351
- Dry with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick-in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Dry between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Dry with fog between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
