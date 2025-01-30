Road Conditions for January 30th, 2025 at 6:05 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
- Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry with blowing snow between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Dry at Elk Mountain
- Dry Arlington
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502 [US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390, Weight restriction: 40000 lbs]
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513 [US 191 from milepost 502.400 to 551.390, Weight restriction: 40000 lbs]
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale [US 191 at milepost 88.230; Single unit 6+ axles: 33T]
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant
- Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole [Width restriction: 15 ft; Height restriction: 15 ft; Length restriction: 90 ft]
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
