Road Conditions for January 31st, 2024 at 7:15 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry with fog between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility near Granger
  • Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Slick in spots with fog between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Slick in spots with for at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Dry with fog from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
  • Dry at Wamsutter
  • Dry at Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Dry at Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
  • Dry winds Elk Mountain
  • Dry with strong winds across Arlington
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry with fog between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Wet with fog between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Wet with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Dry with fog between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick-in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick in spots with fog from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova and WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Wet with fog between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots with fog between Farson and Mile Marker 47
  • Dry between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

