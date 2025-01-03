Road Conditions for January 3rd, 2025 at 5:36 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
I-80 East
- Slick in spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) at Elk Mountain. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) across Arlington. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) from Quealy Dome to Laramie. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with strong winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick in spots with strong winds (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Dry with strong winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Wet, slick in spots, slush, with strong winds between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in spots (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick with snowfall (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick with snowfall (FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
- Slick with rain between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Wet, slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Wet, slick in spots from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Slick in spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Slick in spots between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Dry with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper.
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
- Slick in spots with blowing snow (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT