Road Conditions for January 4th, 2025 at 5:24 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) at Elk Mountain. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) across Arlington. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds (EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY) from Quealy Dome to Laramie. [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Dry from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry with fog by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Wet between Farson and WY 351.
  • Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick in spots with fog between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
  • Slick in spots with fog (BLACK ICE, FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
  • Wet between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper.

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
  • Slick in spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

