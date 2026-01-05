Road Conditions for January 5, 2026, at 6:20 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet slick in spots from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Wet between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Wet with fog between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Wet between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Wet with strong winds between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Wet with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Wet between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Wet with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk at Elk Mountain. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blowover risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40,000 2VW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Wet with with snowfall and dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35,000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, extreme blowover risk, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots with snowfall with fog between Farson and WY 351
- Slick with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with snowfall from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with fsnowfall and Black Ice between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
- Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Wet with strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Wet from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Wet from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 Chain Law – Level 2 Chain Law – Click For Details
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate Chain Law – Level 2 Chain Law – Click For Details
- Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT