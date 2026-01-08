Road Conditions for January 8, 2026, at 6:46 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 8, 2026, at 6:46 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick from the Utah state Line and Evanston
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Slick, black ice between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Slick from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
  • Slick with snowfall at Elk Mountain.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall winds between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome.
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Slick with snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick in spots with fog, limited visibility between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry with fog, limited visibility between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Slick with snowfall and blowing snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry from Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry with fog, limited visibility between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick with snowfall from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick in spots with fog, black ice, between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in spots with black ice from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for January 7, 2026, at 6:40 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 7, 2026, at 6:40 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 6, 2026, at 6:33 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 6, 2026, at 6:33 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 5, 2026, at 6:20 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 5, 2026, at 6:20 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 4, 2026, at 6:00 a.m.

Road Conditions for January 4, 2026, at 6:00 a.m.