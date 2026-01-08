Road Conditions for January 8, 2026, at 6:46 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick, black ice between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- Slick with snowfall at Elk Mountain.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road.
- Slick in spots with snowfall winds between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome.
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick with snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road.
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in spots with fog, limited visibility between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry with fog, limited visibility between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry with fog, limited visibility between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick with snowfall from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots with fog, black ice, between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots with black ice from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT