Road Conditions for January 9, 2026, at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- Slick with snowfall and black ice at Elk Mountain.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road.
- Dry between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome.
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road.
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford.
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road.
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Wet, slick in spots and black ice between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Wet, slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Slick with snowfall from Alcova to WY 487
- Slick with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with black ice, between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [Chain Law – Level 2 Chain Law – Click For Details]
- Slick with black ice from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [Chain Law – Level 2 Chain Law – Click For Details]
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT