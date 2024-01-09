Road Conditions for January 9th 2024

I-80 West

  • Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow near Lyman
  • Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow and Black Ice Between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189

I-80 East

  • Dry to Rawlins
  • Dangerous Winds, Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles from Rawlins to I-25 Junction in Cheyenne
  • Slick in Spots with Extreme Blow Over Risk to Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick, drifted and blowing snow at Rock Springs
  • Slick in spots with black ice Farson to Pinedale

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in Spots

