Road Conditions for January 9th 2024

I-80 West
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow near Lyman
- Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow and Black Ice Between Evanston and Exit 18, US 189
I-80 East
- Dry to Rawlins
- Dangerous Winds, Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles from Rawlins to I-25 Junction in Cheyenne
- Slick in Spots with Extreme Blow Over Risk to Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick, drifted and blowing snow at Rock Springs
- Slick in spots with black ice Farson to Pinedale
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in Spots
