Road Conditions for January 9th, 2025 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- SLICK IN SPOTS between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- SLICK IN SPOTS between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow at Elk Mountain.
- Slick in spots across Arlington.
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Slick in spots with snowfall by Cheyenne.
US 191
- US191: 40,000 GVWR Restriction and no semi traffic is in effect between Rock Springs and the Utah state line from milepost 500 to 551
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Dry with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick in spots with fog between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots with snowfall (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick with snowfall (FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with Snowfall, DRIFTS between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Slick with Snowfall, DRIFTS between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Slick with Snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- SLICK IN SPOTS WITH BLOWING SNOW between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper.
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
- CLOSED DUE TO WINTER CONDITIONS FROM FARSON TO LANDER
For full road conditions visit WYDOT