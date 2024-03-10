Road Conditions for March 10, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 10, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Dry across I-80 from the Utah state line to Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Dry with strong winds from Rawlins to Exit 235, Walcott Jct
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
  • Dry with strong winds and blowing snow between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
  • Dry between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Dry, and dry with strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd through Cheyenne

US 191

  • Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots and falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
  • Dry between Hoback Jct and Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry from Rawlins to Casper

Southpass

  • Dry from WY 372 to MM 47
  • Dry with strong winds between MM 47 and MM 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between MM 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for March 9, 2024 at 7 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 9, 2024 at 7 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 8, 2024 at 7 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 8, 2024 at 7 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 7, 2024 at 6:45 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 7, 2024 at 6:45 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for March 6, 2024 at 7:30 A.M.