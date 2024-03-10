Road Conditions for March 10, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West
- Dry across I-80 from the Utah state line to Rawlins
I-80 East
- Dry with strong winds from Rawlins to Exit 235, Walcott Jct
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
- Dry with strong winds and blowing snow between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
- Dry between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry, and dry with strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd through Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Bondurant
- Slick in spots and falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
- Dry between Hoback Jct and Jackson
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry from Rawlins to Casper
Southpass
- Dry from WY 372 to MM 47
- Dry with strong winds between MM 47 and MM 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between MM 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
