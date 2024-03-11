Road Conditions for March 11, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West
- Dry across I-80 from the Utah state line to Rawlins
I-80 East
- Dry from Rawlins to Exit 235, Walcott Jct
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Laramie
- Dry from Laramie to Cheyenne. Dry with strong winds around Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Bondurant
- Slick in spots and falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
- Slick in spots between Hoback Jct and Jackson
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry from Rawlins to Casper
Southpass
- Dry over Southpass from WY 372 to US 287 / WY 789
