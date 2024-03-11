Road Conditions for March 11, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Dry across I-80 from the Utah state line to Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Dry from Rawlins to Exit 235, Walcott Jct
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Laramie
  • Dry from Laramie to Cheyenne. Dry with strong winds around Cheyenne

US 191

  • Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots and falling rock between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
  • Slick in spots between Hoback Jct and Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry from Rawlins to Casper

Southpass

  • Dry over Southpass from WY 372 to US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

