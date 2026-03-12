Road Conditions for March 12, 2026, at 5:40 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Road closed due to rolling closure . Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds.
- Road closed due to rolling closure . Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds
I-80 East
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with strong winds at Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick between Farson and WY 351
- Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry with dangerous winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23 [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with dangerous winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with dangerous winds Lamont and Muddy Gap [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry with strong winds from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry with dangerous winds from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry WY 372 and Farson
- Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure
- Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
