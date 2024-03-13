Road Conditions for March 13th, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Slick between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Wet, Slick in Spots near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog, Limited Visibility between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Wet with rain from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Wet with Snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Wet with Snowfall from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Fog over Elk Mountain
- Wet across Arlington.
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Wet with Snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick with Snowfall between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick in Spots between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Slick in Spots between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Wet with Rain by Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet with Snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Wet with Snowfall between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in Spots Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick with Snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in Spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
- Slick in Spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
- Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry Alcoa to WY 487
- Dry WY 487 to Casper
Southpass
- Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT