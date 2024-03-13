Road Conditions for March 13th, 2024 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Slick between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Wet, Slick in Spots near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Fog, Limited Visibility between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
  • Wet with rain from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Wet with Snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Wet with Snowfall from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Fog over Elk Mountain
  • Wet across Arlington.
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Wet with Snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Slick with Snowfall between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Slick in Spots between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Slick in Spots between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Wet with Rain by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Wet with Snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Wet with Snowfall between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Wet with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick in Spots Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick with Snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in Spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
  • Slick in Spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
  • Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry Alcoa to WY 487
  • Dry WY 487 to Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

