Road Conditions for March 14th, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick-in spots with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Slick with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Slick with Snowfall, Limited Visibility near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- ROAD CLOSED Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- ROAD CLOSED Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- ROADS CLOSED Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick with Snowfall and from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility over Elk Mountain
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow across Arlington.
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Wet, and slick in with Snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- ROADS CLOSED Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- ROADS CLOSED between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- ROADS CLOSED between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- ROADS CLOSED by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots with Snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- ROADS CLOSED between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
- Slick in Spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- ROAD CLOSED Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- ROAD CLOSED between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- ROAD CLOSED between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow Road to Alcova
- Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow Alcoa to WY 487
- Slick with Snowfall WY 487 to Casper
Southpass
- Slick between WY 372 and Farson
- ROAD CLOSED between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- ROAD CLOSED between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick with Snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT