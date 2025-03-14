Road Conditions for March 14th, 2025 at 7:34 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick in spots between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Wet with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Dry at Elk Mountain
- Dry between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Dry between Cooper Csove Road and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Dry from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet, slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick, drifted snow between Farson and WY 351
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow between WY 351 and Pinedale [BLACK ICE]
- Slick, slush with strong winds, and blowing snow between Pinedale and Daniel Junction [BLACK ICE]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, and blowing snow between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [BLACK ICE]
- Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Wet with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots with strong winds, snowfall, drifted and blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [BLACK ICE]
- Wet with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
