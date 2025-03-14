Road Conditions for March 14th, 2025 at 7:34 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Slick in spots between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Wet with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Dry at Elk Mountain
  • Dry between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Dry between Cooper Csove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Dry from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Wet, slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Slick, drifted snow between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow between WY 351 and Pinedale [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick, slush with strong winds, and blowing snow between Pinedale and Daniel Junction [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, and blowing snow between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Wet with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick in spots with strong winds, snowfall, drifted and blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [BLACK ICE]
  • Wet with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

