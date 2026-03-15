Road Conditions for March 15, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 15, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs

I-80 East

  • Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Slick with snowfall at Elk Mountain
  • Road closed due to winter conditions. As of March 15 at 01:30 a.m from Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Road closed due to winter conditions. As of March 15 at 01:30 a.m between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Road closed due to winter conditions. As of March 15 at 01:30 a.m between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Road closed due to winter conditions. As of March 15 at 01:30 a.m between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Road closed due to winter conditions. As of March 15 at 01:30 a.m Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Road closed due to winter conditions. As of March 15 at 01:30 a.m s from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Closed to all high profile vehicles under 45000 GVW due to gusting winds from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with strong winds at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Slick between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry with dangerous winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23 [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Dry with dangerous winds Lamont and Muddy Gap [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Slick with snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Slick with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road [Extreme Blow Over Risk]
  • Slick with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Slick with snowfall Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure
  • Closed to all high profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for March 14, 2026, at 6:35 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 14, 2026, at 6:35 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 13, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 13, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 12, 2026, at 5:40 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 12, 2026, at 5:40 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 11, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 11, 2026, at 6:05 a.m.