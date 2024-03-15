Road Conditions for March 15th, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick-in spots with blowing snow between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Slick between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- ROAD CLOSED between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- ROAD CLOSED Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- ROAD CLOSED Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- ROADS CLOSED Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick with Blowing Snow and from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
- Slick in Spots Westbound between Rawlins and Exit 235
- Slick, with Blowing Snow, over Elk Mountain
- Slick, Drifted Snow, Blowing Snow across Arlington.
- Slick, Drifted Snow, Blowing Snow between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Slick in with Snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Slick with Snowfall, Fog, and Limited Visibility between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Slick with Snowfall, Fog, Limited Visibility by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots with Snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- ROADS CLOSED between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in Spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots, Black Ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
- Slick in Spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in Spots Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in Spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick in Spots between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
- Slick in Spots Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick in Spots Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick in Spots between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Wet Alcoa to WY 487
- Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush WY 487 to Casper
Southpass
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Blowing Snow between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots, Chain Law- Level 2 between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility , Chain Law- Level 2 between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Wet between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT