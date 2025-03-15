Road Conditions for March 15th, 2025 at 6:47 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots from the Utah State Line and Evanston [BLACK ICE]
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Dry at Elk Mountain
- Dry between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Wet between Cooper Csove Road and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Wet between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Wet from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Wet from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Wet between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with strong winds, blowing snow, limited visibility between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with strong winds, blowing snow, limited visibility between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet, slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Wet between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Wet slick in spots with blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots, with snowfall and slush between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT