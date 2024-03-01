Road Conditions for March 1st, 2024 at 6:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry with strong winds between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry in spots near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry between Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, closed to light, high profile vehicles from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, closed to light, high profile vehicle from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, closed to light, high profile vehicle over Elk Mountain
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, closed to light, high profile vehicle across Arlington.
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, closed to light, high profile vehicle between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, closed to light, high profile vehicle from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Dry Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Wet, slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
- Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds Alcoa to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds WY 487 to Casper
Southpass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, CLOSED to light, high profile vehicles between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, CLOSED to light, high profile vehicles between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, CLOSED to light, high profile vehicles between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT