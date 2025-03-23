Road Conditions for March 23rd, 2025 at 7:30 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Dry with blowover risk at Elk Mountain
  • Dry between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Slick in Spots between Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Slick in Spots from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick in Spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick in Spots with strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry with strong winds from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots with drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Wet, slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Wet, slick in spots, with drifted snow, snowfall, and strong winds between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Slick, slush with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Wet with slush from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry with EXTREME BLOWOVER RISK between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry with strong winds from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry with strong winds between Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
  • Snowfall with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All high-profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [BLACK ICE]. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [BLACK ICE]. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk.
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All high-profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

