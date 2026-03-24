Road Conditions for March 24, 2026, at 6:10 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 24, 2026, at 6:10 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry between between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over at Elk Mountain [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over from Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over at Cheyenne [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]

US 191

  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry from Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry from Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Dry from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Dry from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for March 23, 2026, at 6:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 23, 2026, at 6:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 22, 2026, at 6:14 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 22, 2026, at 6:14 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 21, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 21, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 20, 2026, at 6:48 a.m.

Road Conditions for March 20, 2026, at 6:48 a.m.