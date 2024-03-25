Road Conditions for March 25th, 2024 at 6:32 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd [Black Ice]
- Slick Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Slick from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry with Snowfall Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with Snowfall from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
- Dry with Snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235
- Slick with Snowfall Elk Mountain [Black Ice]
- Slick with Snowfall across Arlington [Black Ice]
- Slick with Snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Slick with Snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Wet, Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351 [Black Ice]
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale [Black Ice]
- Dry with Fog between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Dry with Fog between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Wet with Snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock Advisory
- Slick in Spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
- Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry Alcoa to WY 487
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between WY 487 to Casper
Southpass
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT