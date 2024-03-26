Road Conditions for March 26th, 2024 at 7:27 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd [Black Ice]
  • Dry Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
  • Slick in spots from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Wet, slick in spots with fog, limited visibility from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Rawlins to Walcott Junction.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235.
  • Slick with snowfall Elk Mountain.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall across Arlington.
  • Slick with snowfall between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Dry from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Wet, slick in spots with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson. [Black Ice]
  • Wet, slick in spots with fog between Farson and WY 351. [Black Ice]
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Dry between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
  • Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
  • Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Slick in spots between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper.

Southpass

  • Wet, slick in spots with fog between WY 372 and Farson. [Black Ice]
  • Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

