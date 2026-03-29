Road Conditions for March 29, 2026, at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston.
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 30000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk,at Elk Mountain [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 30000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk,from Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 30000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 30000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 30000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Dry between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Dry between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry from Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme blowover, Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme blowover, from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme blowover, from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme blowover, from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
For full road conditions visit WYDOT