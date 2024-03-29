Road Conditions for March 29th, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry with fog between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry near Granger Jct. and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd [Black Ice]
- Dry Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Dry from Rawlins to Walcott Junction.
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235.
- Dry at Elk Mountain.
- Dry across Arlington.
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick in spots from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Wet, slick in spots, drifted snow with blowing snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Wet, slick in spots, drifted snow with blowing snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Dry between Farson and WY 351.
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Dry between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction. [Falling Rock Advisory]
- Dry between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper.
Southpass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT